"My movement is faster and it's more clever" - Anatoly Malykhin confident his speed and IQ will outwork Francis Ngannou

Three-division ONE MMA world champion Anatoly Malykhin is betting on himself to beat former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou if they ever cross paths.

Malykhin caught up with the Morning Kombat for an interview on their YouTube channel, and talked about the attributes that could be keys in beating Ngannou once they are pitted against each other.

'Sladkiy' claimed:

"Maybe my punching power is less lower than the one of Francis Ngannou or the other guys, but I think I am smarter boxer and also I believe that I will able to find keys to him and I also think that I'm much faster on my feet. My movement is faster and it's more clever, so due to that I'll be able to beat Ngannou."

ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong first floated the idea that the Russian knockout artist is more than capable of smoking 'The Predator' after Malykhin defeated Reinier de Ridder in the main event of ONE 166: Qatar on March 1 to become the first athlete in the history of the sport to win three world titles in three different weight classes.

Anatoly Malykhin fully displayed his speed and fight IQ during the match to reassert his mastery over 'The Dutch Knight' and tally his sixth victory in the world's largest martial arts organization with a perfect 100 percent finish rate.

Anatoly Malykhin names two potential opponents on his return to the heavyweight division

After collecting three 26-pound golden belts, Anatoly Malykhin is now on a mission to be a busy world champion and defend his world titles against the top challengers in the three divisions that he currently reigns.

But the 36-year-old superstar is eyeing two heavyweight challengers that he could face next and named Oumar Kane and Amir Aliakbari as his possible opponents. Both Kane and Aliakbari are riding their respective winning streaks and thus have a solid case for the title shot.

