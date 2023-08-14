“My odds just went up” - Logan Paul roasts Conor McGregor as ‘worst coach in history,’ bets $1M he beats Dillon Danis

Logan Paul is gearing up for a boxing match against controversial mixed martial artist Dillon Danis. The two are scheduled to face off in a Misfits Boxing event on October 14 in Manchester, England.

In a video posted on his Twitter handle, Paul humorously roasted McGregor's coaching skills and expressed his confidence in defeating Danis. He then issued a bet to McGregor:

"Oh sht Conor! Conor McCrackhead's coaching Dillon Danis. Huh...Worst coach in history. My odds just went up. I am coming for you next, bit*h. But look, if you're so confident in your boy, I gotta bet for you. I'd bet Dillon but he's a broke bit*h and that's a fact."

He further added:

"Conor listen, I got $1 million that says I beat your boy on October 14th. Come on bro, come on I know you caked up. Let's imagine all the coke you can buy, you fu**ing drug addict. Two dummies, one night, October 14th. I'm fu**ing you both up."

Check out Logan Paul's clip below:

Paul's playful taunting and the million-dollar bet add an extra layer of excitement to the upcoming bout between him and Dillon Danis. As fans eagerly anticipate the clash, the verbal jabs exchanged are only intensifying the buildup to their showdown.

Conor McGregor confident in Dillon Danis' victory against Logan Paul

Former UFC double champion Conor McGregor, who shares a close relationship with Dillon Danis, has expressed his strong belief in Danis's upcoming bout against Logan Paul. McGregor's confidence in his training partner's success was evident in a recent interview where he stated:

“Dillon will win, for sure," said McGregor. "They’re already backtracking, they’re walking out on it. I’ve known Dillon for years, trained with him many times, helped him. I’m guiding him. I’m training him for this, and I guarantee a win. I hope the lad shows up. He tried to put a bill on us if we don’t show up – we’re going to put a bill on him if he doesn’t show up.”

Check out Conor McGregor's prediction below:

McGregor's endorsement of Danis further adds fuel to the much-anticipated bout between Danis and Logan Paul.