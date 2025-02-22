“My opponent is just a legend”- Shamil Erdogan wishes Aung La N Sang success after dominant second win over Myanmar icon

If you blinked, you missed it. Seriously, you could've held your breath, and the fight would've been over. Shamil Erdogan did it again - and this time, even faster. In his highly-anticipated rematch against 'The Burmese Python' Aung La N Sang on February 20, the Dagestani standout needed merely 28 seconds to secure the win.

This rematch was supposed to be Aung La N Sang's redemption after their first encounter, but Shamil Erdogan was having none of that. With a well-timed head kick in the first round, he put 'The Burmese Python' right to sleep before fans even got comfortable in their seats.

Of course, despite the dominant win, Erdogan had nothing but respect for his opponent:

"My opponent is just a legend. I hope he's gonna get one more fight. But the only problem is I was a bit of an uncomfortable opponent for him. But I hope he's gonna get another fight and he could go on and win."

"Strong as heavyweights" - Aung La N Sang admits Shamil Erdogan is one of the most physically imposing opponents he's ever fought

Aung La N Sang is no stranger to tough fights, but even before stepping into ONE 171: Qatar, he already had an inkling that this would be no easy fight. In an interview with Nick Atkin of The Bangkok Post, he was frank about his opponent's sheer power - even questioning why Erdogan doesn't just move up a weight class.

"Yeah, yeah. Otherwise, he needs to move up. He's strong, strong as heavyweights I train with. So, I don't know why he wouldn't just move up. I don't know why he wants to be a weight bully. Either way, it's gonna be good. We train hard for this, and I'm excited for the rematch."

If the guy hits like a heavyweight but is still fighting at light heavyweight, perhaps we're looking at a multi-division champ in the making. Shamil Erdogan has only three fights in his ONE career - fans should keep an eye out for what else he has to show.

