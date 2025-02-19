“Strong as heavyweights” - Aung La N Sang admits Shamil Erdogan is one of the most physically imposing opponents he’s ever fought

Burmese-American fighter Aung La N Sang has been in the game for quite some time now and has fought a number of physically imposing opponents. Among the recent ones is undefeated Turkish fighter Shamil Erdogan.

He shared this in an interview with combat sports journalist Nick Atkin of the Bangkok Post, citing the experience he had when they collided in September in the United States, where 'The Burmese Python' struggled with the strength that his opponent displayed en route to losing by TKO.

Aung La N Sang said:

"Yeah, yeah. Otherwise, he needs to move up. He’s strong, strong as heavyweights that I train with. So, I don’t know why he just wouldn’t move up. I don’t know why he wants to be a weight bully. Either way it’s gonna be good. We train hard for this, and I’m excited for the rematch."

Watch the interview below:

It is the same thing that the former middleweight and light heavyweight world champion is anticipating in their scheduled rematch at ONE 171: Qatar on Feb. 20 at the Lusail Sports Arena in Lusail.

But despite that, Aung La N Sang said he and his team shored up his game to better handle the strength of Erdogan and looks to deliver on it come fight night.

For more information on ONE 171: Qatar, check out onefc.com.

Aung La N Sang says he is in top form for Shamil Erdogan rematch

Expecting a tough match once again versus Shamil Erdogan at ONE 171: Qatar, Aung La N Sang said he made sure he is in the best of shape possible. He believes he was able to achieve it heading into the fight itself.

The 39-year-old Kill Cliff FC standout spoke about it in an interview with Combat Sports Today, sharing:

"[I'm] pretty good. Everything's on point. Weight's on point. Everything's good. We are where we need to be."

At ONE 171, Aung La is looking to book win No. 15 in ONE Championship and fourth in his last five matches.

