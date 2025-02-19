Aung La N Sang not looking past 'big problem' Shamil Erdogan as he seeks to reclaim ONE gold: "We'd make plans after" 

Aung La N Sang's desire to hoist 26 pounds of gold on the global stage before he calls it a day is still burning bright.

However, 'The Burmese Python' does not want to let that dream take central focus ahead of his impending war at ONE 171: Qatar.

A familiar foe awaits the former two-division MMA world champion inside the Lusail Sports Arena this Thursday, February 20, who looks to pull a 2-0 lead in their head-to-head rivalry and stay perfect.

Turkish colossal Shamil Erdogan dominated the Kill Cliff FC warrior during their first clash at ONE 168: Denver, needing only two rounds to send him packing inside the Ball Arena.

Knowing that Erdogan will be at his usual best, Aung La N Sang has nothing else on his mind other than acing his rematch and completing his comeback in style.

The 39-year-old had this to say to the Bangkok Post's Nick Atkin:

"Yeah [I still want that ONE world title], but we gotta get through Shamil first. And then we'd make plans after that. We have a big problem ahead of us. But we'll see. Whatever God plans, we'll see wherever it goes."

Erdogan will be out to take his slate to 3-0 in ONE Championship in hopes of chasing down a ONE middleweight MMA world title matchup against titleholder Anatoly Malykhin.

Aung La N Sang, though, plans to throw a spanner in the works, and he would be more than happy if it does earn him a clash against 'Sladkiy' down the road.

Aung La N Sang fired up to draw level vs Shamil Erdogan inside the Lusail Sports Arena

The former ONE middleweight and light heavyweight MMA world champion isn't lacking any confidence as he gears himself up for a chance to pull one back against Shamil Erdogan.

He had this to say during a separate interview with Combat Sports Today when asked about his chances of leveling his series against the undefeated Turk:

"I'm excited man. It's gonna be fun. It's gonna be different for sure."

The Aung La N Sang-Shamil Erdogan scrap and the entire ONE 171: Qatar card will be available at watch.onefc.com for free this Thursday, February 20.

