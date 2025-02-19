Kevin Belingon ready to spring a surprise on longtime nemesis Bibiano Fernandes at ONE 171: Qatar

Kevin Belingon plans to break out a surprise or two against longtime rival Bibiano Fernades.

After some time away from competition, 'The Silencer' will step back onto martial arts' biggest global stage this Thursday, Feb. 20, at ONE 171: Qatar. On that night, Belingon will meet Fernandes for an unprecedented fifth time.

After stepping inside the Circle against one another four times before, there's probably not much either man can do to surprise the other, but that certainly won't stop Belingon from trying:

"I don’t know if there’s any one thing that’ll surprise me against Bibiano, but I’ll certainly be looking to be the one surprising him in this bout," Belingon told ONE Championship in a recent interview.

Kevin Belingon goes into ONE 171 sitting on a five-fight losing streak, including back-to-back losses against Fernandes at ONE: A New Era and ONE: Century Part II.

Before those two outings, 'The Silencer scored a win over Fernandes at ONE: Heart of the Lion in November 2018 via a closely contested split decision.

It was the last time Kevin Belingon saw his hand raised.

Kevin Belingon is 'excited and confident' going into his last-ever meeting with Bibiano Fernandes

In what will be the final chapter in one of ONE Championship's most iconic feuds, Kevin Belingon is excited for the opportunity to close the book on his feud with 'The Flash' inside the Lusail Sports Arena in Qatar.

"With the support of the Filipino community, I'm more excited and confident going into this fight. It's my first time to be here in Qatar, and everything is good. I'm ready for this one, and this is my chance to even the score with my opponent, Bibiano," Belingon said at the ONE 171: Qatar press conference.

For Fernandes, ONE 171 will be his last stand inside the Circle, win or lose.

After what will be his 31st career fight, the 44-year-old legend is finally ready to lay down his gloves and walk away from the sport as a multi-time ONE bantamweight MMA world champion.

Who comes out on top when two of the best bantamweights in MMA history go toe-to-toe for a fifth and final time?

ONE 171: Qatar will emanate from the Lusail Sports Arena in Qatar on Thursday, Feb. 20. Head over to watch.onefc.com to learn more about how you can watch the event live.

