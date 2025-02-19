“Our rivalry will stay and end in the Circle” - Kevin Belingon looking to end his story with eternal rival Bibiano Fernandes

The legendary rivalry between Kevin 'The Silencer' Belingon and Bibiano 'The Flash' Fernandes has evolved from a simple feud to an epic saga - with the fifth installment coming up soon. Now, with ONE 171: Qatar on the coundown, Belingon is determined to close the gap as a farewell gift to Bibiano.

Speaking at the pre-event presser, Belingon said:

"With the support of the Filipino community, I'm more excited and confident going into this fight.It's my first time to be here in Qatar, and everything is good. I'm ready for this one, and this is my chance to even the score with my opponent, Bibiano."

Their longstanding war dates back to 2016, and the pair has met in heated battles three more times since then. With Fernandes' retirement looming and Belingon determined to squeeze one more win out him before he goes, 'The Silencer' makes sure to express his respect for his long-time rival:

"I have nothing but respect to my opponent, so we'll have a good show on Thursday, [but] I believe our rivalry will stay and end in the Circle."

Watch the press conference below:

"I really want to avenge myself" - Kevin Belingon admits there's pressure to face Bibiano Fernandes at ONE 171: Qatar

With Bibiano Fernandes' retirement just around the corner, Kevin Belingon gets one last chance to redeem himself before this chapter is locked in history. 'The Silencer' feels the weight of the moment and the pressure to prove that he's the better fighter:

"For now, there's a bit of pressure to avenge myself and prove that I can still go. I'm taking our previous fights as a lesson and I'm now focused on our upcoming fight."

Kevin Belingon and Bibiano Fernandes will meet inside the cage for the last time at ONE 171: Qatar on Feb. 20. Catch the action on watch.onefc.com.

