“My opponents are better than I am” - Prajanchai stays humble after snatching two-sport glory

Prajanchai PK Saenchai added his name to an elite list of double ONE world champion last week. And while proud of what he was able to accomplish, he kept it all in perspective.

The reigning strawweight Muay Thai king annexed the division's kickboxing belt in the headlining contest of ONE Friday Fights 68 on June 8 in Bangkok, Thailand, defeating Canadian-Italian fighter Jonathan Di Bella by unanimous decision.

Prajanchai stood toe-to-toe against Di Bella, the former strawweight kickboxing champion, in their gruelling five-round titile clash, but when the battlesmoke cleared, it was his hand that was raised in triumph.

In a post-fight interview, the 29-year-old PK Saenchai Muaythaigym standout spoke about the victory that made him a double champion. He, however, did not allow the feat to cloud that way he sees himself as a fighter, saying:

"I always feel like all my opponents are better than I am. That's how I keep myself grounded."

Apart from winning his second ONE world champion, the victory at ONE Friday Fights 68 extended Prajanchai's winning streak to six straight.

The loss, meanwhile, was the first for Di Bella in ONE. He was hoping to regain the world title after being stripped of it back in April for missing hydration levels ahead of his original fight date, which was eventually cancelled, with Prajanchai.

Prajanchai makes it back-to-back title conquests

Prajanchai PK Saenchai made it back-to-back title conquests after claiming the vacant ONE strawweight kickboxing world championship belt at ONE Friday Fights 68 on June 8 in Thailand. It came on the heels of his successful unification of the division's Muay Thai belts back in December.

The Thai superstar, who used to hold the interim Muay Thai world title in the strawweight divsion, became the undisputed king of the weight class once again by knocking out former divisional top dog Joseph Lasiri in the opening round of their title clash at ONE Friday Fights 46 on Dec. 22 at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok.

He did not waste much time, uncorking a nasty left elbow just 88 seconds into the scheduled five-rounder that instantly dropped 'The Hurricane' and could not continue after.

The victory was a payback for Prajanchai, who lost the strawweight Muay Thai gold to Lasiri by TKO in their first title showdown in May 2022.

