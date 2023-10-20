“My plan is to force my own game” - Magomed Abdulkadirov plans to overwhelm Tye Ruotolo in world title match

Magomed Abdulkadirov plans to have as perfect a debut as possible when he contends for a piece of ONE Championship gold.

The Russian grappling machine will face Tye Ruotolo for the inaugural ONE welterweight submission grappling world title at ONE Fight Night 16 on November 3 at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

Ahead of his promotional debut, Abdulkadirov told ONE Championship in an interview that he plans to go on an all-out attack against Ruotolo:

“My hard work must pay off. I create the situations, but the result is up to the Almighty. My plan is to force my own game on him and get my opponent to make mistakes.”

Abdulkadirov is a menacing presence on the mats who doesn’t wait for his opponents to make a mistake before attacking.

Instead of pulling guard, the 32-year-old will gladly initiate the offensive exchanges and get into a dominant position the moment he sees fit.

Although Abdulkadirov has yet to make an impression on the global stage, he’s already a two-time UWW World Grappling Champion.

The Brazilian jiu-jitsu (BJJ) black belt is not just crafty on his passes, he’s assertive in his offensive game. Such was the case when he beat former UFC lightweight world champion Benson Henderson in the ADCC world championships in 2015.

Part of Abdulkadirov’s terrifying style is his extensive martial arts background when he was growing up in Dagestan, Russia.

Abdulkadirov trained in taekwondo and judo as a child before adding freestyle wrestling and BJJ to his insane skillset.

ONE Fight Night 16 is ONE Championship’s 11th Amazon card of the year and is available live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.