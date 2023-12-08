"My speed and powerful kicks" - Hiroki Akimoto shares how he'll 'dominate' Jonathan Haggerty if their paths cross

Former ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion Hiroki Akimoto recently gave his thoughts on what could possibly be a future bout with reigning ONE bantamweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion Jonathan Haggerty.

Akimoto hasn't stepped inside the Circle since losing his belt to Petchtanong Petchfergus at ONE 163 late last year. The division moved on and went up for grabs. Haggerty - fresh from his historic win over Nong-O for the 145-pound Muay Thai throne - knocked out his division's MMA king, Fabricio Andrade.

Now with two gold belts hoisted on either shoulder, Haggerty has become a target for many fighters looking to get to the top - including Hiroki Akimoto.

In an interview with BJPenn.com. Akimoto gave some insights on how a fight between him and 'The General' would go down, saying:

"I think [Haggerty] is an excellent Muay Thai striker. He specializes in unorthodox rhythms and attacks. But I can dominate the match with my speed and powerful kicks."

The former world champion said it plain and simple. From what we've seen from Haggerty and Akimoto's work, we can guarantee this clash of kings will surely be a Fight of the Year contender.

Hiroki Akimoto wants to prove himself as the "true" ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion

In the same interview with BJPenn.com, Akimoto made a bold statement about the state of the ONE bantamweight kickboxing division at the moment:

"It’s true that [Haggerty] is currently the bantamweight kickboxing champion in ONE Championship. However, I want to defeat him and prove that I am the true champion."

Although Hiroki Akimoto never got the chance to avenge his loss against the man who took away his throne, the lengthy break from the sport may benefit him in his path to reclaim the top.

He's had enough time to simmer in his rage and plan his attack. Only time will tell if and when he crosses paths with Jonathan Haggerty for the belt.