Hiroki Akimoto says hypothetical fight with Superlek will be a ‘non-stop’ banger: “It’ll be a fun fight”

Hiroki Akimoto has big dreams upon his return to the global stage of ONE Championship.

The former ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion is keen to earn a shot at newly crowned divisional king Jonathan Haggerty in his next fight.

Apart from having his radar locked on the Englishman’s coveted prize, the Evolve MMA affiliate would be eager to take on another athlete who’s been in the form of his life since the turn of the year – ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9.

In a recent virtual interview with the South China Morning Post, the Evolve MMA representative dissected a theoretical clash with the Thai megastar, saying it’ll be one to remember due to the similarity of their styles.

Hiroki Akimoto said:

“We both love to pressure, we love to strike non-stop. So it’ll be a fun fight.”

If the pair ever cross paths inside the Circle, it’ll be one to remember for a plethora of reasons.

The Japanese superstar possesses one of the most dynamic striking arsenals across the bantamweight roster, and he can use that style to charge foes with a heavy blend of punches and knees.

Moreover, Hiroki Akimoto is an absolute master when throwing it down in close quarters, and he’s utilized it to overcome dangerous foes like Qiu Jianliang, Zhang Chenglong, Josh Tonna, and Capitan Petchyindee.

On Superlek’s end, the Thai’s all-out attacking style has helped him onto the flyweight kickboxing crown and a momentous victory over Rodtang Jitmuangnon when the duo met inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, this past September.

Relive his epic win over ‘The Iron Man’ at ONE Friday Fights 34 on ONE Championship’s YouTube channel and the ONE Super App.

