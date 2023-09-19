Rodtang Jitmuangnon in victory and defeat: “I will give it my all in my usual style”

Rodtang Jitmuangnon is a lot of things, but one thing he is not is a boring fighter. The reigning and undisputed ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion brings the heat every time he’s in action, and he makes sure to put on a show for the fans.

We can expect no less from ‘The Iron Man’ when he returns to action this week for his next world title defense.

‘The Iron Man’ Rodtang Jitmuangnon is set to defend his ONE Championship gold against ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion and current no.1-ranked Muay Thai contender ‘The Kicking Machine’ Superlek Kiatmoo9.

The two lock horns in the main event of ONE Friday Fights 34: Rodtang vs. Superlek, which broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand this Friday, September 22, Asia primetime.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Rodtang promised fans he would come out guns blazing as he always does, and keep his relentless pace from the sound of the opening bell to the end of the fight.

‘The Iron Man’ said:

“I will give it my all in my usual style and give everything I’ve got until the final bell rings, no matter whether I lose or win.”

The winner of this fight will not only hold the coveted ONE Championship golden hardware, but also the distinction of being the best pound-for-pound Muay Thai fighter in the world. It has been a long time coming, but Rodtang and Superlek are finally ready to throw down in the ring.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action of ONE Friday Fights 34 live and absolutely free on the ONE Super App, ONE Championship’s official YouTube channel, and other digital platforms.