“My weight is gradually going down” - Rodtang reveals the changes he made to his diet in preparation for Takeru megafight

Rodtang Jitmuangnon promises that there will no longer be any weight debacles in his highly-awaited slugfest with Takeru Segawa.

Two of the best 135-pound strikers in the world will finally go head-to-head in the curtain closer to the ultra-stacked ONE 172 this Sunday, March 23, at Saitama Super Arena.

Arguably the most popular Muay Thai fighter of this generation, Rodtang became a globally renowned figure for his fearlessness, bravado, and immense talent in 'The Art of Eight Limbs'.

However, the former flyweight Muay Thai world champion also faced scrutiny after losing his belt due to missing weight and hydration in his last match with Jacob Smith at ONE 169.

Rodtang, though, wants to show penance by pulling out all the stops to ensure he'll be in the best shape for one of the biggest fights of his career.

'The Iron Man' revealed his preparations in an interview with ONE Championship:

"I also prepared my body very well for this fight, thanks to Peter, the nutritionist who came to take care of my diet. I also have to thank my family and my wife's family who always told me not to eat fried food or sweets. Plus, I train in the morning and evening every day. My weight is gradually going down, as I've updated on my social media."

Rodtang says losing world title awakened the sleeping beast inside him

Losing his flyweight Muay Thai world title outside of combat was the most humiliating and humbling experience in Rodtang's career.

While initially devastated by the unfair criticism he got, the Thai megastar has chosen to use that pain as motivation to be better.

"I felt so sad because I had kept the belt for so long. I can defend it all the time, but I lost it on the scale, not to my opponent. I was devastated. But it was a huge motivation for me," he told ONE.

We'll soon see how dangerous a hungry Rodtang can be in his five-round flyweight kickboxing war with Takeru.

