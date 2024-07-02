“My whole body is shattered” - Takeru goes through the gauntlet in U.S. training camp ahead of potential return to action

Takeru Segawa never took things easy during his brief training camp in the United States. The Japanese kickboxing icon spent a few weeks at Boxing Works in Lawndale, California in preparation for his impending return to action at ONE Championship.

Taking to Instagram, Takeru gave fans a snippet of from his final few days in camp. He revealed that one of the final training sessions he had at Boxing Works was a brutal 11-round sparring session that he had against five other fighters in the gym.

Despite the harsh training he put himself through, Takeru knows that all the hard work he put in would be the fuel for his next high-profile match in ONE Championship.

Trending

Takeru posted:

"Views from training camp in the USA. Five vs. one, 11-round sparring in a row 🔥My whole body is shattered, though. We had a great training camp in preparation for the next match."

It's still unclear when Takeru will make his way to Circle next and who he'll face in his second match in the promotion.

The number two-ranked flyweight kickboxing contender made his promotional debut in a bittersweet defeat to Superlek Kiatmoo9 for the ONE flyweight kickboxing world title.

Fans, though, have been clamoring for another super fight and they want Takeru to finally take on ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon.

Takeru Segawa says his left leg has healed up considerably since ONE 165

Takeru Segawa's ONE Championship debut didn't go the way he planned it.

In front of a raucous hometown crowd at Ariake Arena, Takeru put on his best foot forward and battled Superlek for the ONE flyweight kickboxing world title.

Superlek, however, was far too powerful for the debuting Japanese icon and battered Takeru's left leg, and the damage he did was visible for all to see.

A few days after ONE 165, it was revealed that Takeru suffered multiple muscle tears in his left leg. Takeru has since recovered from the injury and recently revealed that his left leg has healed up considerably.

"My left leg has recovered considerably, kick in to regain lost muscle strength 🔥"

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback