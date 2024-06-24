Japanese kickboxing icon Takeru Segawa says his left leg “has recovered considerably” ahead of possible return to action

Takeru Segawa could be well on his way back to perfect shape.

The Japanese kickboxing legend has been on a mission to strengthen his left leg, and he recently admitted that he's been steadily working to get back to peak form after Superlek Kiatmoo9 nearly shattered his left leg to pieces.

Takeru has set up camp at Boxing Works in California, and he showed in an Instagram video that he can effectively use his kicks just like how he's been using them earlier in his career.

He posted:

"My left leg has recovered considerably, kick in to regain lost muscle strength 🔥"

Takeru Segawa is the only three-division K-1 Kickboxing world champion in history, and he jumped straight to the world title picture when he challenged Superlek for the ONE flyweight kickboxing world championship at ONE 165 in January.

In front of a passionate hometown crowd at Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Takeru went toe-to-toe with one of the best strikers of the generation.

Superlek, however, used a methodical approach of slowing Takeru down with leg kicks that steadily hampered the Japanese megastar's mobility.

Takeru, however, pushed through the pain and almost knocked Superlek out in the third with a blinding flurry of punches.

Despite the spirited effort, Takeru fell to Superlek via unanimous decision and left the building with multiple muscle tears in his left leg.

Takeru Segawa preparing for possible return to action

Takeru Segawa just hinted that his return could be closer than ever.

Although he has his home gym Team Vasileus in Tokyo, Segawa often flies halfway around the world to set up camp at Boxing Works in California whenever he has a fight coming up.

Takeru posted on Instagram:

"Training camp in full effect today 🇺🇸 @boxingworks. I also do training when I'm in the States. You can spend more time focusing on yourself, which improves your mind and body. We will definitely win again. Fighting spirit!"

ONE Championship hasn't announced any opponents for Takeru, but it's been rumored that a mega showdown against ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon might go down in Tokyo.