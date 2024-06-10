“I want to do that fight” - Chatri Sityodtong eyes Rodtang vs Takeru showdown this year

As the dust settled after a barnburner fight between Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Denis Puric at the sold-out Impact Arena in Bangkok, another epic fight seems to be at the horizon.

Rodtang managed to scoop a unanimous decision win at this catchweight kickboxing match with Puric, and he immediately called out Japanese sensation Takeru Segawa to be his next opponent.

Speaking at the post-event press conference of ONE 167, ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong was eager to make it happen.

He said:

"I want to do Rodtang vs Takeru. 100 percent. I want to do that fight this year. Maybe in Japan, let’s see. Let’s see. But I definitely want to do Takeru vs Rodtang."

When asked about a possibility of getting Rodtang and Takeru at ONE 168: Denver, Sityodtong said:

"I need to sit down with Rodtang and I need to sit down and talk with Takeru, to see if and when they’re gonna fight. Or actually, when they’re gonna fight. It’s such a huge fight for them and it will definitely be one of the biggest fights in Japan's history, right? So we want to do that ideally in Japan. But again, there’s a lot of moving parts. But yes, if Rodtang is not fighting [in Japan], yes. I mean, Americans love Rodtang.

Rodtang hints at a rematch against Denis Puric after ONE 167

After nabbing a win in a match against Denis Puric, Rodtang Jitmuangnon hinted that there could be a chance for both of them to meet again in the future, although he had called out Japanese superstar Takeru Segawa.

Before their match, the ONE flyweight Muay Thai king had to settle at the sidelines for almost five months after he struck an injury on his left hand, as Puric climbed his way in the rankings and calling out the Thai's name in every chance he's got.

But when the Thai megastar edged a unanimous decision on ONE 167, it is almost a certain that a new rivalry between the two has emerged.

Rodtang said in an Instagram post, after apologizing to the Bosnian fighter:

"Thank you to everyone who loves and supports me. See you in the next fight. @bosnian_menace."