“I have no interest in what he says” - Rodtang Jitmuangnon brushes off Denis Puric’s trash talk ahead of showdown

Reigning and undisputed ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion 'The Iron Man' Rodtang Jitmuangnon of Thailand is hardly affected by the trash talk coming his way via upcoming opponent, 'The Bosnian Menace' Denis Puric.

The 39-year-old Puric has been hounding Rodtang as of late, initially with the constant call outs, but now with growing confidence.

'The Iron Man' says he understands all the trash talk is just part of the game and he doesn't think much of it.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Rodtang says he's just excited to get back into action and throw down in the Circle.

'The Iron Man' stated:

"I have no interest in what he says. All I care about is when we step inside the ring. Everything else is just noise."

'The Iron Man' Rodtang Jitmuangnon of Thailand is set to lock horns with 'The Bosnian Menace' Denis Puric in the co-main event at ONE 167: Tawanchai vs. Nattawut II on Prime Video.

The event broadcasts live from the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription. The show airs this Friday night, June 7th, in U.S. primetime.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding the event as it happens.

Rodtang says Denis Puric's overconfidence will lead to his downfall: "Everyone thinks they can win"

'The Iron Man' Rodtang Jitmuangnon says every opponent he has faced so far has promised victory but has fallen short. And it won't be any different against 'The Bosnian Menace' Denis Puric this weekend.

The 26-year-old Thai megastar said at the official ONE 167 press conference yesterday:

"Everyone has their opinion, and everyone thinks they can win in their own way. But the only absolute answer to this, we will see in the Circle this Saturday."