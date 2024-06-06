  • home icon
  • MMA
  • ONE Championship
  • “There would be a knockout” - Rodtang believes Jonathan Haggerty and Superlek war at ONE 168: Denver will end early

“There would be a knockout” - Rodtang believes Jonathan Haggerty and Superlek war at ONE 168: Denver will end early

By Mike Murillo
Modified Jun 06, 2024 15:33 GMT
Rodtang (C) believes Jonathan Haggerty and Superlek war at ONE 168: Denver will end early. -- Photo by ONE Championship
Rodtang is expecting a quick finish when Jonathan Haggerty and Superlek collide -- Photo by ONE Championship

Thai superstar Rodtang Jitmuangnon is excited for ONE Championship's scheduled return to the United States in September. In particular, he is eyeing the featured all-champion title clash between Jonathan Haggerty and Superlek Kiatmoo9, which he does not see going the distance.

ONE will hold its second live on-ground event in the U.S. on Sept. 6 in Denver, Colorado, with ONE 168. It is in follow-up to its well-received first North American event also in Colorado in May last year.

For the scheduled U.S. show in Denver, among the already-announced matches is that between 'The General' and 'The Kicking Machine', where Haggerty will defend his ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title against the promotion's flyweight kickboxing king Superlek.

also-read-trending Trending

Speaking to the South China Morning Post in line with his slated return to action this week at ONE 167, Rodtang took time to share his thoughts on the marquee Haggerty-Superlek title showdown, underscoring that he expects it to be close, explosive and quick.

'The Iron Man' said:

"I also think this would be close, too. Both have knockout power but we will need to see in the ring who will win. But, I know, for sure, there would be a knockout."

Watch the interview below:

youtube-cover

At ONE 168: Denver, Haggerty will be defending his bantamweight Muay Thai gold for the second straight time after he tore down Brazilian challenger Felipe Lobo with a third-round TKO in his most recent match last February.

Rodtang returns to kickboxing at ONE 167 against Denis Puric

While he is looking forward to ONE Championship's offering in its return to the United States later this year, Rodtang Jitmuangnon is gearing up for his scheduled match this week.

'The Iron Man' will take on veteran Bosnian-Canadian striker Denis Puric in a flyweight kickboxing duel at ONE 167: Tawanchai vs. Nattawut on June 7 at the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

It will be the first kickboxing match of Rodtang, the reigning flyweight Muay Thai world champion, since his unanimous decision victory over Jiduo Yibu of China in January 2023.

Rodtang was last in action back in September in an epic three-round catchweight Muay Thai battle against fellow Thai superstar Superlek Kiatmoo9. Injury kept him away from competition after but is now ready to mix it up again.

Puric, meanwhile, seeks to score a huge upset over the Jitmuangnon Gym standout to pad his push for a world title shot.

ONE 167 will be available live and for free in U.S. primetime to North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी