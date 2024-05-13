WATCH: Thai megastar Rodtang got his power on point in preparation for Denis Puric at ONE 167

Reigning ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon is looking sharp and ready to put it on 'The Bosnian Menace' when he returns to the Circle in a few short weeks.

Emanating from Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, 'The Iron Man' will square off with Denis Puric in a highly anticipated kickboxing clash at ONE 167 on June 7. It will be Rodtang's first time competing since delivering the Fight of the Year with Superlek Kiatmoo9 in September.

Bouncing back from a hand injury that's kept him on the shelf for all of 2024 thus far, Rodtang put his power on display during a recent training clip, confirming that the Thai superstar will be more than ready to throw hands this summer.

"'The Iron Man' at full throttle. Can we expect a finish in Rodtang’s flyweight kickboxing clash against Denis Puric on June 7 at ONE 167 on Prime Video?"

It will be Rodtang's third time strapping on the eight-ounce gloves under the ONE banner after earning wins over Tagir Khalilov and Jiduo Yibu.

Denis Puric has an upset on his mind against Rodtang

As for Denis Puric, the Bosnian-Canadian striker will be looking for his second victory in eight weeks when he steps inside the Circle with Rodtang at ONE 167. On April 5, Puric added Jacob Smith to his hit list, defeating the former British Muay Thai world champion via unanimous decision at ONE Fight Night 21.

The victory moved him to No. 2 in the flyweight Muay Thai rankings and put him in line for a shot at Rodtang's 26 pounds of ONE Championship gold. But first, he'll have to prove that he can hang with 'The Iron Man' in kickboxing before getting an opportunity to prove himself in the art of eight limbs.

Will Denis Puric shock the world and score an upset over one of the best strikers on the planet, or will Rodtang add another big win to his resume as he gears up for a busy second half of 2024?

ONE Championship fans in the United States and Canada can watch ONE 167 live and for free via Amazon Prime Video in U.S. primetime on Friday, June 7.