“It’s nice that he thinks he will win” - Rodtang calmly promises to unleash hell on Denis Puric at ONE 167

There's no scarier sight in Muay Thai than a scheming Rodtang Jitmuangnon. The reigning ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion is an absolute showman between the ropes, but things get sinister when he's cutting a promo against the opposition.

Rodtang did just that when he addressed the taunts Denis Puric made ahead of their non-title flyweight kickboxing match at ONE 167 this Friday, US primetime, at Impact Arena.

In an interview clip he shared on his Instagram page, Rodtang somehow found it amusing that Puric believes he could win against the Thai megastar.

He then punctuated the interview with a chilling warning to 'The Bosnian Menace'.

Rodtang said:

"My opponent is Denis Puric. I've known him since I first came to ONE, and when he joined ONE I was already familiar with him. He's been looking for me since his first battle. Thank you for still thinking of me."

He added:

"When Denis pictures the fight, it's nice that he thinks he will win. Thank you so much for calling me out. See you on June 8th (local time). Then you will know that hell is real."

Trash talk is normal in combat sports, well in any sport, but the way Rodtang delivered the last line would send shivers down anyone's spine.

That calm demeanor belies the menace that he is once the opening bell rings, and there's a sure chance that Rodtang would fulfill such a promise.

ONE 167 is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

Anatoly Malykhin admits his love for flyweight Muay Thai king Rodtang

Rodtang Jitmuangnon is certainly one of the biggest names in martial arts, and even his peers would gladly admit to being fans of 'The Iron Man'.

Anatoly Malykhin, the holder of the ONE middleweight, light heavyweight, and heavyweight MMA world titles, revealed in an interview with ONE Championship that Rodtang is one of his favorite fighters.

"Yes, Rodtang is definitely one of our family's favorites. We don't miss any of his fights. He's a very positive, charismatic fighter, and he always puts on a show."