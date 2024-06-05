"He always puts on a show" - Three-division champ Anatoly Malykhin says he's a big fan of Rodtang's 'uncompromising style'

Even three-division MMA world champion Anatoly Malykhin doesn't miss a chance to witness the sheer craziness of a Rodtang Jitmuangnon fight.

As such, 'Sladkiy' will keep a close eye on 'The Iron Man's first match of 2024 against Denis Puric this coming Friday, June 7, at ONE 167: Tawanchai vs Nattawut II on Prime Video.

This three-round flyweight kickboxing tiff will air live in US Primetime from the sold-out Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

Trending

In a ONE Championship interview, Malykhin described his affinity for Rodtang, particularly the skills, presence, and flair he brings every time he steps foot inside the Circle.

"Yes, Rodtang is definitely one of our family's favorites. We don't miss any of his fights. He's a very positive, charismatic fighter, and he always puts on a show."

Moreover, the Russian juggernaut is impressed by the flyweight Muay Thai king's penchant for putting on breathtaking brawls and sticking to what he does best. Malykhin added:

"That's why he has millions of fans worldwide. It's his uncompromising fighting style."

Truth be told, it's not hard to see why Malykhin is quite fond of Rodtang. They're practically two peas in a pod. Both are relentless marauders who will push the tempo and bravely bring chaos until the job is done.

Anatoly Malykhin says Denis Puric is in over his head vs Rodtang

While Malykhin will obviously be rooting for the Rodtang, there's also a reason he believes Puric won't be able to score the upset.

For one, the triple champ thinks the 39-year-old 'Bosnian Menace' is already past his prime. Plus, he'll be against a Thai destroyer, who's eager to entertain in his comeback fight from injury.

Malykhin told ONE:

"Denis is already a veteran. I think Rodtang is more motivated, younger, and physically stronger."

Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada can watch ONE 167 free, as it happens live in US Primetime.