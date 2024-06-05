"I feel better than in my 20s" - Denis Puric confident he's at the peak of his powers heading into superfight vs. Rodtang

Denis Puric isn't worried about his age heading into ONE 167.

Later this week, 'The Bosnian Menace' looks to capitalize on the biggest opportunity of his fighting career. The ONE flyweight Muay Thai contender is scheduled to compete in a flyweight kickboxing bout against Rodtang this Friday, June 7.

At 39 years old, Puric is riding a two-fight win streak in Muay Thai, including a unanimous decision against Jacob Smith on April 5. There will be a twelve-year age difference in his upcoming fight, with Rodtang being 25.

Trending

While speaking to the media, Puric had this to say about being more focused on how his body feels than his age:

"When my body starts breaking down, and tells me to stop, and then, maybe, I'll do something else and stop. But, for now. especially finding this coach, and this fight, I feel amazing. I think I feel better than in my 20s."

ONE 167 will take place inside the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand. Friday's event featuring Rodtang vs Denis Puric can be seen live and for free by North American and Canadian viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Watch Puric's previously mentioned media interview below:

Rodtang vs. Denis Puric could steal the show at ONE 167

Denis Puric has found success under the ONE banner with his fan-friendly fighting style. The 39-year-old possesses knockout power and a kill-or-be-killed mentality, making him a dangerous flyweight opponent.

On Friday, June 7, Puric will face the ultimate stylistic matchup, as Rodtang has solidified himself as one of the most entertaining fighters on the planet. There's no doubt that the Thai superstar is willing to engage in a firefight, which compliments the Bosnian-Canadian's aggressive style.

'The Bosnian Menace' and 'The Iron Man' could potentially create a Fight of the Year contender at ONE 167. Only time will tell if the flyweights exceed the fans' massive expectations and deliver an action-packed war.