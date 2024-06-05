Three-division conqueror Anatoly Malykhin breaks down why Denis Puric will have a rough night against Rodtang

Denis Puric is looking to pull off a historic upset when he returns at ONE 167 for the biggest fight of his career to date. Even Puric himself knows that he is facing a tall order given the acknowledgment that he has given to his opponent.

Despite considering Rodtang Jitmuangnon to be one of the best strikers in the world today, 'The Bosnian Menace' believes that he can match his intensity and put him to the test.

One thing that is certain is that the 39-year-old striker isn't short on high-level experience that will surely benefit him in this fight. On the counter side to this point, three-division world champion Anatoly Malykhin believes that the experience of Puric may be a disadvantage in this fight.

He gave the edge to the younger and fresher fighter despite the vast experience that the Thai superstar brings to the table:

"Denis is already a veteran. I think Rodtang is more motivated, younger and physically stronger."

Denis Puric may have awoken something inside Rodtang

Denis Puric called for this fight following his win over Jacob Smith and he has not been quiet about what he thinks of Rodtang despite giving him his respect. The two men are set to meet in the co-main event of ONE 167 in a kickboxing bout that is simply unmissable.

Puric has said that he only wants to face the very best version of 'The Iron Man', and he can be sure to expect some intensity from the flyweight Muay Thai king following his critical comments.

'The Bosnian Menace' isn't going to back down from a challenge, and fortunately for the fans, neither is Rodtang.

Expect fire to meet fire when they clash inside the Impact Arena in Bangkok.

ONE 167 will air live in US primetime on June 7 and is free to watch for North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription.