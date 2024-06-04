WATCH: Thai megastar Rodtang goes full Saenchai with beautiful cartwheel kick against former champ Joseph Lasiri

The marquee stars of today's combat sports scene know they owe a lot to the icons of the past. ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon was more than happy to pay homage to an icon of his sport.

In November 2022, Rodtang faced then-ONE strawweight Muay Thai world titlist Joseph Lasiri in a super fight of epic proportions at ONE on Prime Video 4, where Rodtang's ONE world championship was on the line.

At one point in the contest, 'The Iron Man' was seemingly overcome with the spirit of Muay Thai legend Saenchai as he pulled off a cartwheel kick against Lasiri.

Check out Rodtang doing the 'Saenchai Special' in the video posted below by ONE Championship:

Since the move is rarely seen in the ONE circle, it did leave the crowd inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium oohing and aahing at what they just witnessed.

It was but one of many shining moments for Rodtang in the contest as he prevented 'The Hurricane' from settling into the bout and rode the momentum he generated all the way to a unanimous decision victory.

Rodtang again enlists his wife's help for upcoming megafight

The Jitmuangnon Gym product is set to compete this Friday, June 7, at ONE 167 in a flyweight kickboxing bout against Denis Puric inside the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

As the fight draws near, Rodtang decided that the best way to finish up his training camp is by having his wife and professional Muay Thai fighter Aida Looksaikongdin repeatedly punch his core as he preps for Puric's awesome power.

ONE 167 will air live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.