"He's so tough" - Rodtang shrugs off his wife Aida Loosaikongdin's body shots in nonchalant core workout ahead of ONE 167

How a fighter prepares for a big matchup will determine the difference between success and victory and ONE Championship star Rodtang Jitmuangnon knows it all too well.

The ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion will make his long-awaited return to the Circle at ONE 167 on Friday, June 7 where he takes on Denis Puric in a flyweight kickboxing bout inside the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

With the event only a few days away from happening, 'The Iron Man' has enlisted the help of his wife, Aida Loosaikongdin.

In a video posted by ONE Championship on Instagram, Aida landed some heavy punches on him while he did his crunches to best prepare his core and the workout left his wife saying:

"I'm tired! He's so tough!"

While the punches that Rodtang took appear tame to some, it should be noted that Aida is also a professional Muay Thai fighter and even has three gold medals in the amateur ranks.

This is not the first time fans saw the couple working out with each other as Aida made Rodtang pay for playing games with her during a recent sparring session.

Rodtang promises fans he won't play around with Denis Puric

The Jitmuangnon Gym product is the epitome of standing toe-to-toe in the pocket with his opponent, but against a dangerous striker like Denis Puric, Rodtang knows he cannot afford to give him any chances.

Rodtang stated in an interview with ONE Championship:

"I never think that I had an advantage over anyone. I just want to do my best in every fight. Everyone has talent and strength. I never underestimate my opponent. They're all good. I need to do my homework as best I can."

ONE 167 will air live and for free to Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.