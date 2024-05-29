“I never underestimate my opponent” - Rodtang Jitmuangnon not taking Denis Puric lightly

Iconic Thai striker Rodtang Jitmuangnon is never one who underestimates his opponents, no matter who they are.

Following his epic bout in September 2023 against ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9, Rodtang is set to return in a kickboxing bout against a powerful scrapper, Denis Puric.

In an interview with ONE Championship, ahead of his first appearance this year, Rodtang understood that he needs to be careful and respect every opponent while making sure that he is capable of getting an edge over whoever he's facing.

'The Iron Man' said:

“I never think that I had an advantage over anyone. I just want to do my best in every fight. Everyone has talent and strength. I never underestimate my opponent. They’re all good. I need to do my homework as best I can."

After coming up short in the Fight of the Year against Superlek, Rodtang will indeed make sure that he gets the "W" in front of his home audience in Impact Arena, Bangkok, this time.

"I have to respect his fighting spirit” - Rodtang sees worthy opponent in Denis Puric

Denis Puric is not a pushover. He is well-versed in kickboxing and has great power in his strikes.

This was evident when he pummeled Jacob Smith two months ago for a victory that propelled him into the No.2-ranked spot in the ONE flyweight Muay Thai division.

For that reason, the Jitmuangnon Gym athlete was fast in praising Puric and his accomplishments up to this point when he spoke to ONE:

"You have to fight to put yourself into the rankings to challenge me. He tried his best and managed to face me. I have to respect his fighting spirit.”

For 'The Iron Man,' it will be his first outing since coming up short in his Fight of the Year with Superlek Kiatmoo9 at ONE Friday Fights 34 last September.

