“A lot of them were not on that level” - Denis Puric believes Rodtang has yet to be fully tested in ONE Championship

Veteran Denis Puric believes that for all the success Rodtang Jitmuangnon has had in ONE Championship, he has not been fully tested. He said it is something he is looking to change when they collide next month.

"The Bosnian Menace' will take on 'The Iron Man' in a flyweight kickboxing clash, which is the co-headlining event at ONE 167: Tawanchai vs. Nattawut on June 7 at the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

In a conversation with Bolasport.com, Puric shared that while Rodtang has achieved a lot in ONE Championship, including winning the flyweight Muay Thai world title, he is not convinced that the fighters the Thai superstar had faced were able to give a tough challenge that way he intends to at ONE 167.

The 39-year-old Team CSK standout said:

"I'm not saying all of the fighters he's fought were not good but a lot of them were not on that level that he is. But, it's okay, we're gonna see that on June 7. I'm excited to show what I have."

Watch the interview below:

Denis Puric has won back-to-back matches heading into ONE 167 and is gunning for a victory that would fortify his case for a world title shot after.

ONE 167 will be available live and for free in U.S. primetime to North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Denis Puric hopes victory over Rodtang will lead to Muay Thai title shot

Denis Puric is hoping that a victory in his kickboxing showdown with Rodtang Jitmuangnon at ONE 167 on June 7 will also lead to a shot at the flyweight Muay Thai world title that 'The Iron Man' holds.

It is a possibility that the Bosnian-Canadian fighter said he will welcome, believing that now is his time to taste championship glory.

Puric made this known in an interview with ONE Championship, intimating:

"It's gonna be amazing. It's gonna be wonderful. It's time for a new king."

Rodtang has long held the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title, which he has successfully defended five times, the most recent in May last year in the United States, with a second-round KO of Mexican challenger Edgar Tabares.