"I was more than happy to take this fight" - Denis Puric shares how dream bout with Rodtang came to reality

Denis Puric has not kept it quiet or vague about what he wants in ONE Championship. Since arriving in the promotion, he has had one name in his sights. Finally, he will now get the shot that he has been looking for.

Fighting Rodtang Jitmuangnon is obviously a huge opportunity for anyone in ONE Championship given his status as a striking superstar. However, for Denis Puric, this fight is about much more than competing under the brightest lights, it's about testing himself at the highest level.

'The Bosnian Menace' finally got his wish after defeating Jacob Smith in his last fight, setting up his clash with 'The Iron Man' in kickboxing at ONE 167.

In a recent interview with Bolasport.com, Puric spoke about how the fight came together and how he was more than happy to sign on the dotted line:

"I've been calling out Rodtang since I got into this organization, and yeah, right after the last fight, they approached me and asked me if I wanted to do a kickboxing bout against him in June. And I was more than happy to take this fight. I've been waiting for this moment for a long time."

Watch the full interview below:

Denis Puric won't back down from a fight on June 7

Denis Puric has had a lot to say about Rodtang during the long build to this fight in flyweight kickboxing, but it comes from a place of respect for what the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion is capable of.

Puric believes that 'The Iron Man' has been taking it easy in recent times but come June 7, he expects to see the best version of the champ.

Unlike other opponents that the Thai superstar has faced in the past, Puric isn't going to be intimidated or back down from a challenge once the fists start flying.

ONE 167 will air live from the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, on June 7.