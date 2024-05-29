“I respect his fighting spirit” - Rodtang admires Denis Puric’s persistence and determination ahead of ONE 167 fireworks

Rodtang Jitmuangnon respects the path that Denis Puric has taken to score a fight with him.

After delivering a standout performance against Jacob Smith at ONE Fight Night 21 in April, 'The Bosnian Menace' will face the biggest test of his combat sports career when he straps on the eight-ounce gloves for a flyweight kickboxing clash with 'The Iron Man.' The fight will go down on Friday, June 7 as ONE Championship heads back to Impact Arena in Bangkok for ONE 167.

Trending

Speaking with ONE ahead of his first appearance of 2024, Rodtang showed nothing, but respect for Puric and what he's accomplished thus far.

"You have to fight to put yourself into the rankings to challenge me. He tried his best and managed to face me. I have to respect his fighting spirit.”

For 'The Iron Man,' it will be his first outing since coming up short in his Fight of the Year with Superlek Kiatmoo9 at ONE Friday Fights 34 last September.

Denis Puric ready to put on a show against Rodtang

On the other hand, Denis Puric will be making a relatively quick turnaround after dispatching Jacob Smith two months ago. That victory moved 'The Bosnian Menace' to the No. 2 spot in the ONE flyweight Muay Thai rankings. Should he score the upset at ONE 167, he'll likely set the stage for a world title tilt with the Thai superstar.

But whether he wins or loses, the most important thing for Puric is putting on an entertaining scrap and just having some fun against one of the world's greatest strikers. In an interview with Bolasport, Puric said:

"It's going to be fun, and it's going to be a good time in there. Win or lose, doesn't matter to me, man. I'm here to entertain and put on a great show. Yeah, that's what I'm here for."

ONE Championship fans in the United States and Canada can watch ONE 167 live and for free via Amazon Prime Video in U.S. primetime on Friday, June 7.