WATCH: Thai megastar Rodtang plays a deadly game in a sparring session with wife Aida Looksaikongdin

ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon's popularity has skyrocketed in recent years, and he can attribute it to an otherworldly training regimen.

Sporting a promotional record of 14-2, 'The Iron Man' fears no opponent. He is set to take on longtime Muay Thai vet and fearsome striker Denis Puric at ONE 167 on June 7 inside the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

As he prepares for another must-watch flyweight kickboxing contest, Rodtang decided to enlist the help of his wife Aida Looksaikongdin for a lighthearted sparring session.

ONE Championship posted their heartwarming training session that ended up with the global superstar eating some heavy blows from his beloved wife:

Rodtang has been out of action since January due to an injury to his left hand and though there are concerns about how he will perform against 'The Bosnian Menace', the Jitmuangnon Gym product has been sharing his progress in training camp via social media.

Denis Puric issues fighting words ahead of must-watch kickboxing bout against Rodtang

While Rodtang has remained fairly silent about his upcoming bout with Puric, the Bosnian star has been quite vocal about the many things that are potentially on the line at ONE 167.

Though their June 7 bout is in the realm of kickboxing, Puric is confident that a win over Rodtang will give him the right to challenge both him and Superlek Kiatmoo9, the ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion, for their respective world titles.

Additionally, Puric made it clear that he wants the take-no-prisoners side of Rodtang to come out for their fight in the hopes of proving that he deserves the next shot at Rodtang's flyweight Muay Thai world championship.

ONE 167 will air live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.