WATCH: When Rodtang showcased utter dominance in world title defense against Italian-Moroccan star Joseph Lasiri

On Friday, November 18, 2022, 'The Iron Man' Rodtang Jitmuangnon delivered perhaps his most dominant performance.

That night, the reigning and defending ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion was tasked with fending off Joseph Lasiri. At the time, Lasiri sat as the promotion's strawweight Muay Thai champion and had his sights set on two-division glory. Unfortunately for 'The Hurricane,' it was not meant to be.

Rodtang imposed his will for five rounds and scored one of the most decisive wins in ONE Championship history. He retained his title and returned Lasiri to the strawweight division battered and broken.

Rodtang followed up his victory over Joseph Lasiri with yet another destructive performance, taking out Mexican standout Edgar Tabares at ONE Fight Night 10 with a brutal elbow strike in the second round. The win moved 'The Iron Man' to a perfect 12-0 in Muay Thai competition under the ONE banner.

But as they say, all good things must come to an end.

Four months later, Rodtang's undefeated streak would come to an end following a memorable three-round war with Superlek Kiatmoo9.

Is 'The Natural Born Crusher' next for Rodtang?

Ever since 'The Iron Man' came up short against Superlek at ONE Friday Fights 34, ONE Championship fans have been chomping at the bit to know what's next for Rodtang.

Originally, he was scheduled to welcome Japanese kickboxing legend Takeru Segawa to the Circle at ONE 165 in Tokyo, Japan, but a hand injury sustained in training forced him to bow out of the bout.

Takeru instead went on to suffer a unanimous decision defeat against Superlek, limping away with a nasty leg injury following the 15-minute affair.

As both Rodtang and 'The Natural Born Crusher' continue to work towards recovering from their respective injuries, ONE fans are hoping and praying that a long-awaited clash between the two iconic strikers comes together before 2024 comes to an end.

