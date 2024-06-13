“Training camp in full effect” - Japanese kickboxing icon Takeru Segawa starts training camp for possible return to action

Japanese kickboxing icon Takeru Segawa is gearing up for another go in ONE Championship.

The only three-division K-1 Kickboxing world champion was one of the promotion's biggest signings in 2023, and he could enter the Circle once more in a few months.

Takeru recently revealed he's back in the United States and that he has set up his training camp at Boxing Works in Lawndale, California.

Although he spends most of his time training at his home gym of Vasileus Gym in Japan, Takeru often travels to Boxing Works whenever he has a fight lined up.

Takeru Segawa posted on Instagram:

"Training camp in full effect today 🇺🇸 @boxingworks. I also do training when I'm in the States. You can spend more time focusing on yourself, which improves your mind and body. We will definitely win again. Fighting spirit!"

Takeru has had a busy schedule over the past couple of weeks.

The 32-year-old was just in Bangkok this past weekend to corner two-division K-1 Kickboxing world champion Masaaki Noiri in his ONE Championship debut against Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong at ONE 167.

Just a few days later, Takeru was bound for California.

It's unclear who Takeru will face in his second ONE Championship bout, but a match against Rodtang Jitmuangnon could be on the table.

The ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion was supposed to welcome Takeru to ONE Championship in January this year, but he had to pull out of the ONE 165 card after suffering an injury to his left hand.

Takeru ultimately challenged for the ONE flyweight kickboxing world championship against Superlek Kiatmoo9 in the card's main event.

Chatri Sityodtong wants Takeru Segawa-Rodtang Jitmuangnon super fight

Despite their initial meeting getting scrapped, Takeru Segawa and Rodtang Jitmuangnon could finally share the Circle in the coming months.

ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong said in the ONE 167 post-event press conference he would talk to Rodtang and Takeru to iron things out and finalize a match between the two megastars.

"I want to do Rodtang vs Takeru. 100 percent. I want to do that fight this year. Maybe in Japan, let’s see. Let’s see. But I definitely want to do Takeru vs Rodtang," said Sityodtong.