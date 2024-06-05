"I want us to win belts together" - Japanese star Masaaki Noiri envisions him and Takeru becoming world champions in ONE

Masaaki Noiri has big plans in mind for this exciting new chapter of his career as he becomes a part of the ONE Championship family. Japan has been a big part of the promotion's plans throughout 2024 so far, with the huge ONE 165 card taking place there and plenty of Japanese fighters featuring for the organization.

The big breakthrough in this area was in the main event of ONE 165, where Takeru Segawa debuted in the promotion against Superlek in a dream fight that many never expected they would see.

Noiri was able to take inspiration from this ahead of signing with the promotion, where he hopes that he can reunite with Takeru at the top of the card.

In a recent interview with ONE Championship, he spoke about his history with the Japanese superstar and how he hopes to hold gold alongside him:

"Takeru went to ONE first and ended up fighting Superlek, losing a great fight that had fans inspired. We were teammates originally, coming up through K-1 together and now graduating to ONE on the same stage. I want us to win belts together here."

Masaaki Noiri looks to hit the ground running

Just like Takeru before him, there is no easy introduction fight to ONE Championship for Masaaki Noiri.

The ONE featherweight kickboxing division is one of the most stacked rosters in striking sports today. Among the best of the best, Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong represents a great test for Noiri as he looks to make an immediate impact in the promotion.

A win over the Thai legend will put him right in the mix at the very top of the division but it will be no easy task at the Impact Arena.

ONE 167 will air live in US primetime on June 7 and is free to watch for North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription.