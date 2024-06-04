“We will definitely win” - Japanese kickboxing icon Takeru Segawa joins Masaaki Noiri’s corner at ONE 167

Masaaki Noiri will have superstar-sized help when he makes his highly anticipated ONE Championship debut this Friday.

The Japanese superstar will face the always-dangerous Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong in a featherweight kickboxing duel at ONE 167 at Impact Arena.

While Noiri has every credential in the kickboxing world, he's still humble enough to seek the help of three-division K-1 Kickboxing world champion Takeru Segawa in Bangkok.

Takeru, who made his ONE Championship in January at ONE 165, posted on Instagram that he would be part of Masaaki Noiri's corner against Sitthichai.

Trending

He wrote:

"Flying to Thailand today as Masaaki's second 🇹🇭 We will definitely win 🔥."

Noiri is a two-division K-1 Kickboxing world champion and one of the biggest signings ONE Championship made over the past few years.

The 31-year-old has 49 career wins under his belt, and getting number 50 inside the ONE Circle would be a spectacular achievement for Noiri.

Sitthichai, however, is no pushover.

'Killer Kid' is a multi-time Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion and currently sits as the number three featherweight kickboxing contender and is second in the featherweight Muay Thai contender ranks.

Noiri's ONE Championship debut and the entire ONE 167 card is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

Masaaki Noiri wants to make a statement at ONE 167 against Sitthichai

Masaaki Noiri doesn't just want to win, he wants an emphatic victory to mark his arrival at ONE Championship.

The Tokyo native told the South China Morning Post that he wants nothing less than a knockout win when he faces Sitthichai this Friday, US primetime, in Bangkok.

Noiri said:

"I'm always aiming for the knockout, finishing opponents, that's my thing. So I want the ONE fans to expect that from me."

There's no telling what would happen if Noiri gets the win over Sitthichai, but it would certainly lead to bigger fights or even a slot in the volatile featherweight kickboxing rankings.