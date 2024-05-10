"I'm not a genius" - Japanese kickboxing star Masaaki Noiri says his success come from sheer hardwork and determination

ONE debutant Masaaki Noiri may be one of the newer faces in the world's largest martial arts organization but he has already amassed lofty credentials as a striker.

The former two-division K-1 World Champion and K-1 Grand Prix world champion, though, made it clear that he had to work for everything that he has.

In an interview with the South China Morning Post, Noiri explained he wasn't some young virtuoso who was immediately great at what he does.

The Japanese star had to pay his dues first, shedding blood, sweat and tears behind closed doors to reach the level of success that he has now. He said:

"I'm not a genius. I'm not someone who was a star when I was born. I'm a fighter who thinks about putting in the effort to achieve [this success], so that's who I am."

Watch the full SCMP MMA interview:

Masaaki Noiri now intends to scale even greater heights against the best fighters in ONE's ultra-stacked featherweight kickboxing ranks.

The 30-year-old from Tokyo, Japan will be tested right away against the no.3 ranked Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong at ONE 167: Stamp vs Zamboanga on Prime Video at Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

Masaaki Noiri ready to strut his stuff in front of a global audience

There was a lot of noise following Masaaki Noiri's signing to ONE Championship last month.

Now, the former WBC Muay Thai world champion will look to justify the hype by taking out 'Killer Kid' Sitthichai.

In the same interview, Noiri said he wasn't expecting anything else than stiff competition in his first foray in ONE, adding:

"ONE Championship really has the best fighters in this division, everyone is at the top level in the world. But I am confident to conquer this division, that's why I signed with ONE, and that's why I'm challenging myself in this one."