"My wife was losing her mind" - Dana White recalls jaw-dropping call he got mid-UFC event about his daughter

Dana White recently recalled a phone call that he received during a UFC event. The call was about an incident where his daughter was bitten by their dog, resulting in serious injuries to her ears.White has three children with his wife, Anne, and the couple has been together for more than 28 years. They are parents to Dana White III, Aiden White, and Savannah White, with Savannah being the youngest among her brothers.In a conversation with Candy Funhouse on YouTube, White recounted how tense his wife was over the situation regarding their daughter's incident. He said:&quot;I think we were in Texas, and it was a Cormier fight. My daughter was really young, and the dog at that we had at that time ripped her ear off... and as you can imagine, my wife was losing her mind and everybody was freaking out.&quot;He added:&quot;So, I ran over and grabbed our UFC doctor from Vegas and got a plastic surgeon... Not only the dog ripped her ear off, but it topped her ear in half. So, my wife had to pick her ear and had to go to the hospital and have her ear sewn back.&quot;Check out Dana White's comments below (via @jedigoodman on X):When Dana White publicly encouraged parents to enroll their children in Jiu-JitsuDana White has been involved in combat sports for over two decades. He believes that training in sports, particularly Jiu Jitsu, can have a transformative impact on young kids.During an episode of The Pete and Sebastian Show in 2024, the UFC CEO stressed the significance of Jiu Jitsu, saying:&quot;Put your kids into Jiu-Jitsu...It will change your kids' lives and give them a level of confidence...Here's my thing with traditional sports. Soccer, basketball, it's fun, you learn some team stuff. You do it to a certain point. You put them in Jiu-Jitsu, they'll have that for the rest of their life, forever. To the day they die, they'll have that Jiu-Jitsu in their back pocket...It's not about strength or power, it's about technique.&quot;Check out the comments below (22:25):