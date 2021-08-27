Myles Garrett height and weight: How big is the NFL star compared to Logan Paul?

Myles Garrett recently vowed to "beat the breaks" off of Logan Paul. Although the NFL star despises celebrity prizefighting culture, he believes 'The Maverick' wouldn't stand a chance against him if they ever share a squared circle.

Garrett's remarks have sent the Twitterverse into a frenzy. Fans have been speculating how a fight between the standout defensive prospect and Logan Paul would play out.

Comparing size disparities may help in predicting the fantasy matchup's outcome.

Here, we have listed the height and weight of the two rivals as they continue escalating their feud by trading barbs online.

Myles Garrett vs. Logan Paul: Height comparison

Myles Garrett stands 6'4" (193 cm) tall. He is taller than any opponent Logan Paul has faced so far. The YouTube sensation is 6'2" (188 cm) tall, and has always towered over his rivals inside the boxing ring.

He most recently traded leather with Floyd Mayweather, who is 5'8" with a 72-inch reach. Paul constantly used his taller frame to clinch with Mayweather at his will in order to evade shots from the undefeated boxing legend.

Logan Paul didn’t get knocked out, this is quite clearly a clinch 🤷🏾‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/CYTWNidoT7 — LINGS (@LINGS_UK) June 7, 2021

Myles Garrett vs Logan Paul: Weight comparison

According to data available on the NFL's website, Myles Garrett's official weight is 272 pounds. The Cleveland Browns star is approximately 80 pounds heavier than Logan Paul, who weighed in at 189.5 pounds against 'Money'.

If any commissioning body green-lights this celebrity boxing bout, Garrett will undoubtedly be the more physically imposing fighter among the two by a long shot.

However, it should also be noted that Logan Paul has come a long way in his boxing journey since he first picked up the gloves. He will surely have the upper hand in terms of striking prowess against Myles Garrett.

Earlier this year, the 26-year-old displayed his striking skillset against the NFL's famed Gronkowski brothers.

Logan Paul responds to Myles Garrett's callout

During a recent podcast with Bobby Lashley, Logan Paul addressed Myles Garrett's remarks. The former Vine star appears to have been irked by Garrett's callouts.

"He just called me out. I'm not going to f**king fight Myles Garrett. I'm going to be honest, 'F**k Myles Garrett, bro'. I ain't saying s**t."

Check out the clip from Impaulsive Ep. 288 below:

Who do you think would win in a fight between Myles Garrett and Logan Paul? Sound off in the comments!

Read our exclusive with Kevin Lee - who lambasts Khabib for going after the UFC ring girls!

Edited by Harvey Leonard