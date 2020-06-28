Jorge Masvidal reacts to fallout between UFC and Reebok

UFC 244 Masvidal v Diaz

The UFC,for a long time has had strict control over the sponsorship a UFC fighter can have, thanks to the company's exclusive deal with Reebok. Now that the deal is going to come to an end later this year, many have come out and celebrated it coming to an end. One of them is UFC star, Jorge Masvidal.

Jorge Masvidal has been one of the most vocal critiques of the UFC pay over the past few months. Jorge Masvidal has gone on record to criticize the way UFC wasn't giving athletes fair share of the amount that they needed and had been on a stand-off with Dana White for some time now. In a recent social media post The BMF titleholder, Jorge Masvidal, decided to target the UFC and Reebok deal saying that now that the deal was coming to an end.

Jorge Masvidal says fighters need to have a say in the next deal.

Jorge Masvidal tweeted that Reebok was gone, so now fighters needed to have a say in the next deal.

Reebok is gone. We the fighters need to have a say in the next deal #supernecessary — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) June 27, 2020

Reebok has been criticized for taking over the money that fighters have earned and the UFC has been called out multiple times for encroaching on fighter pay. Jorge Masvidal isn't the first and given the recent trend, he won't be the last. The UFC however, has always defended their decision in terms of the deal.

The UFC has maintained that fighters get a chunk of what they earn from sponsorships and can approach anyone they like. In a recent statement, Dana White had said, "The fighters get paid. The fighters get paid for whatever sponsor we have, they get a piece of that. And they can have whatever sponsors they want outside the cage.”

A recent report by Ariel Helwani also suggested that the deal might be coming to an end. So there is a very strong possibility that we might see a new era in the UFC. However, can the company afford it right now, given they are already losing out on the gate?