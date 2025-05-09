Nabil Anane admits says freakish height was a disadvantage early in his career: “I've been taller than other fighters since I was a kid”

At 6’4” and fighting at bantamweight, Nabil Anane is built unlike anyone else in his division, where the average height is 5'7". But the towering frame that gives him so many advantages today wasn’t always easy to work with.

Ad

Looking back at his first time stepping into the ring, the 21-year-old Muay Thai phenom remembers getting chopped down by low kicks and learning quickly what it meant to fight with a target on your legs.

In an interview with Nickynachat, he said:

"I fought for the first time when I was 11. I trained for two months or three months. I went to fight."

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Despite the preparation, he took a lot of damage to his legs:

"My leg hurts from being kicked in the leg. The first fight I got kicked in the leg because I was a tall boxer. I was 11 years old, I can't remember how tall I was, but I've been taller than other fighters since I was a kid."

Ad

But now that he’s grown into his physique and learned to make the most of his limbs, what was once his biggest disadvantage has become the very thing that makes him so hard to deal with.

Watch the full interview below:

Ad

"Happy with the evolution" - Nabil Anane pleased to see how his career development since world title win at ONE 170

Since becoming the interim ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion, life hasn’t exactly changed overnight for Nabil Anane, but more opportunities are starting to come in. More training, more fights, and more room to grow.

Ad

"It's the same as before, my life is the same but there are a lot of opportunities coming my way," he said. "But I'm happy with that, I'm happy with the evolution of my career since winning the title, being able to constantly work on something."

See how Nabil Anane earned interim gold at ONE 170, available via replay on watch.onefc.com.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Charlene Nepomuceno Charlene is a MMA writer with 5 years of experience writing content in various formats. She inadvertently fell into the rabbit hole of MMA after she (begrudgingly) joined her friend for a class and ended up enjoying it far beyond her expectations. She has a Bachelor's degree in Psychology and once dreamed of becoming a sports doctor before she found her true calling in writing.



She has ghostwritten for various health, fitness, and martial arts businesses. Despite the busyness of her day-to-day, she occasionally finds the time to practice Boxing and Muay Thai at home with her coach/husband and their many cats as their rapt audience.



She has organized a few local MMA events and aspires to establish her own little gym someday.



Outside of work, Charlene enjoys books, video games, and anime. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.