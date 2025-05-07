"Happy with the evolution" - Nabil Anane pleased to see how his career development since world title win at ONE 170

Thai-Algerian striking phenom Nabil Anane recently shared that his world title victory last January at ONE 170 has opened a lot of doors of opportunities for his professional career.

Anane defeated Nico Carrillo in their ONE interim bantamweight Muay Thai world title showdown via first-round TKO inside the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, and since then, Anane has experienced significant change, as he told Nickynachat in a recent interview:

"It's the same as before, my life is the same but there are a lot of opportunities coming my way. But I'm happy with that, I'm happy with the evolution of my career since winning the title, being able to constantly work on something."

Watch Nabil Anane's interview here:

That win over 'King of the North' has also allowed the 21-year-old sensation to book a rematch with former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 last March 23 at ONE 172 in front of the packed Saitama Super Arena in Tokyo, Japan.

Anane fully utilized that second meeting to avenge his previous knockout loss to 'The Kicking Machine' in his promotional debut in June 2023 at ONE Friday Fights 22.

Nabil Anane says that he left everything inside the ring during his rematch with Superlek at ONE 172

The Team Mehdi Zatout also revealed in another recent interview with Sinsamut Klinmee that he left no stones unturned during his second encounter with Superlek despite nursing an injury in his right hand.

Anane said that he never entertained the idea of not possibly using the right hand during the match because he was solely focused on his training, as he stated:

"So I gave it all. I gave it everything I had. No matter what. Even though I couldn't use my right hand much, I continued training. I didn't think about whether I can use it or not. But during practice I mostly used my left hand."

Fans can rewatch all the action at ONE 172: Rodtang vs. Takeru via watch.onefc.com.

