A compromised right hand won't stop reigning ONE interim bantamweight Muay Thai world champion, Nabil Anane, from getting his revenge against Superlek Kiatmoo9 last March 23 at ONE 172 inside the legendary Saitama Super Arena in Japan.

In a recent revelation on Sinsamut Klinmee's YouTube channel, Anane said that his right hand wasn't even fully healthy when he fought Superlek.

However, his mentality remained the same until he got the unanimous decision victory, as he stated:

"So I gave it all. I gave it everything I had. No matter what. Even though I couldn't use my right hand much, I continued training. I didn't think about whether I can use it or not. But during practice I mostly used my left hand."

Watch Nabil Anane's interview here:

Although their match was downgraded to a three-round non-title fight, it was still a sweet payback for the Thai-Algerian striking phenom because he halted the 11-fight win streak of 'The Kicking Machine' and became the first athlete to knock him down under the world's largest martial arts organization.

Nabil Anane wants to face Superlek in a trilogy match to settle their rivalry after splitting their first two bouts

With how their first two matches panned out, where they each scored a victory against each other, the Team Mehdi Zatout representative claims that a third meeting with the reigning ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion should happen.

A potential trilogy match would not only settle their rivalry and find out the better athlete between them, but Anane believes that it is also a fight that everyone is looking forward to seeing, as he told Sinasumat Klinmee in the same recent YouTube interview:

"Yes, there must be a part three. Everyone will definitely see. It must happen.

Fans can rewatch all the action at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang via watch.onefc.com.

