“He just can't get close enough” - Buakaw praises Nabil Anane’s distance management in satisfying win vs Superlek

Thai striking legend Buakaw Banchamek can't get enough of 20-year-old Algerian-Thai phenom Nabil Anane, especially after the youngster's most recent performance.
Anane is fresh off the biggest victory of his young career at the recently concluded ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang, where he scored a dominant unanimous decision win over Thai icon 'The Kicking Machine' Superlek Kiatmoo9.
Buakaw watched that fight closely and could not help but be impressed by what he saw from Anane. Speaking on his own YouTube channel, Buakaw shared his thoughts on Anane and how he performed against Superlek.
He said:
"Superlek's energy is draining. Nabil is looking good. But Superlek is not backing down. He's trying to move in, wind up his punches. But he just can't get close enough. He's got the power, but Nabil is too tall. He's trying to find an opening but he can't."
With the victory, Anane maintained his status as the ONE interim bantamweight Muay Thai world champion. Meanwhile, Superlek was stripped of the 'regular' title after failing to make weight for their fight.
Buakaw Banchamek likens Nabil Anane to inanimate street object: "I've never seen anyone this tall"
To say that Buakaw Banchamek stands in awe of 20-year-old Algerian-Thai phenom Nabil Anane is an understatement.
The Thai legend believes Anane's freakish god-given natural gifts make him such a unique and dangerous opponent for anyone he steps in the ring with, so much so that Buakaw has likened the six-foot-four-inch tall star to a telephone pole.
He said:
"I've never seen anyone this tall and lanky in the ring before. He's almost as tall as a telephone pole and he's strong, too."
Needless to say, Anane is one of the most exciting young stars in the world today, and we can't wait to see him back in action.
