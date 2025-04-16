“There's gotta be someone out there” - Buakaw curious to see who can figure out Nabil Anane’s unsolvable puzzle

Muay Thai legend Buakaw Banchamek stood in awe as six-foot-four-inch tall 20-year-old Nabil Anane delivered a stunning upset of multi-division, multi-sport world champion 'The Kicking Machine' Superlek Kiatmoo9.
Anane shocked the world with a rather one-sided thumping of Superlek, who is formerly the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion. Superlek was stripped of his gold prior to the fight with Anane for missing weight.
The Algerian-Thai star took home an impressive unanimous decision victory over 'The Kicking Machine' in their showdown at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang, to keep his status as interim bantamweight Muay Thai king.
Buakaw says it's hard to fathom who could be good enough to beat Anane at this point, but he knows there's someone out there.
Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more
The legend said on YouTube:
"The key to beating Nabil Anane is to get close enough to Nabil and to hit him. Yes, he's in his prime now, but there's gotta be someone out there."
ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang was broadcast live from the iconic Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan, last March 23rd.
Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action via replay on-demand via watch.onefc.com.
Buakaw Banchamek suggests Nabil Anane face Jonathan Haggerty next
Thai legend Buakaw Banchamek believes he may have just discovered Nabil Anane's potential next opponent, and it's none other than the former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion himself, 'The General' Jonathan Haggerty.
Buakaw shared his thoughts on the potential matchup and even gave an early prediction:
"Their styles are similar, but it's all going to come down to who has better fight IQ. We'll see what kind of techniques Haggerty brings. But if there's too much room for Nabil, Nabil's gonna probably win."
Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding Nabil Anane's next fight.