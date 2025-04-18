"It must happen" - Nabil Anane confident third chapter with Superlek will write itself after historic win in Japan

Nabil Anane knows that his rivalry with Superlek is far from over.

After splitting their first two scraps, a trilogy fight between Anane and 'The Kicking Machine' seems inevitable. After getting a big win over Superlek at ONE 172 in Japan and evening their series 1-1, the 6'4" Algerian-Thai sensation is more than confident that part three will be coming soon enough.

Speaking on his teammate Sinsamut Klinmee's YouTube channel, Anane said:

"Yes, there must be a part three. Everyone will definitely see it. It must happen."

Superlek bested Anane in the 20-year-old's promotional debut in June 2023. However, much has changed since then.

Anane went on an incredible six-fight win streak, including a stunning first-round knockout of Nico Carrillo to capture the ONE interim bantamweight Muay Thai world championship.

He was set to unify his title with Superlek at ONE 172, but 'The Kicking Machine' failed to make weight and hydration, turning their unification clash into a three-round catchweight.

Nonetheless, Anane won the bout decisively, leaving the door wide open for a third and final meeting between the two fan favorites.

Nabil Anane isn't interested in rushing into a third fight with Superlek

ONE Championship has not yet locked in a date for Nabil Anane's threequel with Superlek, but once he signs on the dotted line, the reigning interim titleholder will be more than ready to jump straight into training camp.

Anane said:

"I just finished fighting about two weeks ago. I'm not ready yet, but when the time comes, I'll be ready for the fight."

Logging three big fights in 2024 and already two in 2025, it's understandable why Anane wouldn't want to rush into a third meeting with Superlek. Still, that won't stop fight fans from chomping at the bit to see who comes out on top in one of the most intriguing Muay Thai rivalries in recent memory.

Until then, you can relive their clash inside the Saitama Super Arena over and over again.

If you missed any of the action, you can watch the full ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang replay on demand via watch.onefc.com.

