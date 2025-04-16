“I’ll be ready for the fight” - Nabil Anane says he’ll start training camp once possible trilogy fight is signed with Superlek

Nabil Anane just needs the paperwork before heading into overdrive.

The ONE interim bantamweight Muay Thai world champion has yet to take a full break following his win over Superlek Kiatmoo9 at ONE 172 in Japan.

In an interview with his teammate Sinsamut Klinmee on YouTube, Anane said he's still on his usual training routine at Team Mehdi Zatout.

The 20-year-old added that he'll turn the intensity to 11 when he signs the contract for his possible trilogy fight against Superlek.

Nabil Anane said:

"You mean right now? Right now, I just finished fighting about two weeks ago. I'm not ready yet, but when the time comes, I'll be ready for the fight."

Anane is on a seven-fight winning streak that he capped off with a masterclass showing against Superlek in their rematch at ONE 172 in March at the historic Saitama Super Arena.

The match was supposed to be for the undisputed ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title, but Superlek was stripped of the gold after he failed his weight and hydration.

Despite the earlier drama, Anane still brought the fight to Superlek in his revenge fight against the ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion.

Anane was determined to erase the bitter memory of his defeat to Superlek when he made his ONE Championship debut in June 2023, and he shifted into fifth gear during their Japanese duel.

The 6-foot-4 phenom was an unrelenting offensive machine and knocked Superlek down in the first round with a roundhouse kick from distance.

That early knockdown proved pivotal as Anane took the convincing unanimous decision win over the Thai megastar.

Watch Anane's conversation with Sinsamut below:

Thai icon Buakaw utterly mesmerized by Nabil Anane's power and frame

Nabil Anane has proven that he deserves his place among the modern-day greats, and one of the all-time legends of Muay Thai took notice of the towering phenom's class.

Buakaw, who's undoubtedly one of the greatest Muay Thai artists of all time, has nothing but praise for how Anane uses his 6-foot-4 frame to generate deceptive power between the ropes.

Taking to his YouTube channel, Buakaw said:

"Those head kicks in his last few fights, nice and clean. His punches are also sharp and heavy. He’s got reach, skill, and everything to go with it."

