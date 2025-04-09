Superlek says Nabil Anane defeat in Japan wasn't a true representation of his capabilities: "Not at my full potential"

Thai striking superstar Superlek Kiatmoo9 made a confession about his previous fight against Nabil Anane at ONE 172 in Japan, where he absorbed a tough unanimous decision loss.

According to Superlek, he was not his usual self and not in his optimal form, saying that he was just at 50 percent. He revealed this during his recent interview with Yokkao, where he stated:

"I went into this fight not at my full potential. Unfortunately, I wasn't 100 percent either physically or mentally. If I had to give a number, I'd say I stepped into the ring at about 50 percent."

Watch Superlek's interview here:

Even before the championship match, 'The Kicking Machine' was stripped of the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title due to being over the weight limit and failing his hydration test.

This prompted a change in their championship match, and it was downgraded to a three-round Muay Thai match instead of a unification bout.

Liam Harrison says that Superlek looked like he didn't want to compete at ONE 172 in Japan

In a recent interview with Nick Atkin, former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title challenger and British combat sports legend Liam Harrison gave his thoughts about the performance of Superlek against Anane at ONE 172 and how he was defeated.

According to the 'Hitman,' the Kiatmoo9 Gym representative seemed like he didn't want to be there in the ring because his aura and body language were completely opposite of what he showed from his previous outings, where he was victorious, as he explained:

"He just looked like he didn't want to be there but there's a reasoning for that as well that I've heard from people behind the scenes and stuff, but obviously that's not my place to go into."

Fans can rewatch the replay of ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang via watch.onefc.com.

Anatoly Pimentel



Anatoly holds a bachelor's degree in communication, which he feels has had a significant impact on his career.



Jon Jones’ submission win over Lyoto Machida at UFC 140 in 2011 got him hooked to MMA. His favorite fighters include Eduard Folayang, Demetrious Johnson, Georges St-Pierre, Anderson Silva, and Khabib Nurmagomedov.



Anatoly provides Sportskeeda with exclusive pieces and has previously interviewed the former ONE flyweight MMA world champion, Adriano Moraes. While writing his pieces, he follows an extensive research process, referring only to credible sources like the UFC’s official website, Sherdog, and ESPN. He also likes to provide insights to his readers by keeping in mind important pillars of communication like media literacy and audience dynamics.



Know More

