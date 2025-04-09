Superlek says Nabil Anane defeat in Japan wasn't a true representation of his capabilities: "Not at my full potential"

Thai striking superstar Superlek Kiatmoo9 made a confession about his previous fight against Nabil Anane at ONE 172 in Japan, where he absorbed a tough unanimous decision loss.
According to Superlek, he was not his usual self and not in his optimal form, saying that he was just at 50 percent. He revealed this during his recent interview with Yokkao, where he stated:
"I went into this fight not at my full potential. Unfortunately, I wasn't 100 percent either physically or mentally. If I had to give a number, I'd say I stepped into the ring at about 50 percent."
Watch Superlek's interview here:
Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more
Even before the championship match, 'The Kicking Machine' was stripped of the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title due to being over the weight limit and failing his hydration test.
This prompted a change in their championship match, and it was downgraded to a three-round Muay Thai match instead of a unification bout.
Liam Harrison says that Superlek looked like he didn't want to compete at ONE 172 in Japan
In a recent interview with Nick Atkin, former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title challenger and British combat sports legend Liam Harrison gave his thoughts about the performance of Superlek against Anane at ONE 172 and how he was defeated.
According to the 'Hitman,' the Kiatmoo9 Gym representative seemed like he didn't want to be there in the ring because his aura and body language were completely opposite of what he showed from his previous outings, where he was victorious, as he explained:
"He just looked like he didn't want to be there but there's a reasoning for that as well that I've heard from people behind the scenes and stuff, but obviously that's not my place to go into."
Fans can rewatch the replay of ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang via watch.onefc.com.