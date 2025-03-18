Nabil Anane admits victory over Nico Carrillo motivated by potential revenge against Superlek: "I was very locked in"

Nabil Anane was very motivated heading into his ONE interim bantamweight Muay Thai world title fight against Nico Carrillo at ONE 170 in January 2025.

Anane believed that a win over Carrillo would not only earn him a 26-pound golden belt but also be his ticket to a potential rematch with Superlek Kiatmoo9, who defeated him during his debut in ONE Championship in June 2023.

The 20-year-old star shared this during his recent talk with the South China Morning Post, stating:

"Last fight, I was very locked in because I knew that If I win, I would get my chance to get revenge against Superlek. So I was looking forward to the fight."

Watch Nabil Anane's full interview here:

Aside from his victory over 'The King of the North,' Anane has also won five matches under the world's largest martial arts organization. Included to his victim list were Nakbrob Fairtex, Muangthai PK Saenchai, Kulabdam Sor Jor Piek Uthai, Felipe Lobo, and Soe Lin Oo.

Nabil Anane shares his first experience competing in Japan as a kid

This upcoming championship rematch with 'The Kicking Machine' isn't the first time Anane will compete in front of Japanese fans, as he had previous experience competing in a karate tournament as a kid.

During his pre-fight interview with ONE, Anane said:

"When I was young, I went to Japan, I was doing Karate. And I fought there. But I was very young. I don't remember. It was great, I love Japan, very nice country, people are very nice. I love it there."

Fans can purchase the ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang PPV card via watch.onefc.com. The event goes down inside the Saitama Super Arena in Japan on March 23.

