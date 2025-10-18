Nabil Anane believes he needs just a few more wins to have ‘a chance’ at kickboxing gold

Undisputed ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nabil Anane believes he can add a second belt to his collection.The 21-year-old phenom has sights on conquering not just multiple divisions, but also a different sport.For the Team Mehdi Zatout prodigy, it’s only a matter of time before he accomplishes this goal of becoming a kickboxing world champion.Anane shared in an interview with ONE Championship:&quot;Maybe a few more matches [before I get a kickboxing World Title shot], because I won't be the next challenge for the title. I think between Superlek or Yuki Yoza, whoever wins, I think they will have a chance to fight for the title before me. Maybe I'm next, or maybe in three or five fights I will have a chance.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAt ONE Friday Fights 126 last month, Anane made his kickboxing debut against former ONE flyweight kickboxing king Ilias Ennahachi.The 6-foot-4 sensation showcased sharp boxing with powerful striking sequences and was dominating the Moroccan veteran. Unfortunately, the fight ended in a no-contest due to an accidental low blow.Still, it’s evident Anane has the perfect striking skills that translate into the kickboxing realm.For now, he must defend his Muay Thai crown against challenger Jonathan Haggerty in the blockbuster ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri in Tokyo on November 16.Nabil Anane open to a superfight with Regian EerselNabil Anane has already accomplished incredible feats in a short amount of time.Still, the reigning ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion wants to achieve more and take on greater challenges.In the same ONE interview, the 21-year-old expressed his desire to fight one of the pound-for-pound best strikers in the world, ONE lightweight Muay Thai world champion Regian Eersel.&quot;He is very good and strong. It'll be a very great fight. It won't be easy for me. He's tall, has good hands, good knees, and he's fast. I want to fight him in the future. Maybe in 2 or 3 years, 3 or 4 years, even 5 years.”Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for ONE 173 developments. For viewing schedules, visit onefc.com.