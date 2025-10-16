“He’s not an idiot” - Jake Peacock praises Nabil Anane for possessing exceptional fight IQ

Surging bantamweight Muay Thai contender Jake Peacock expressed admiration for the division’s top dog, Nabil Anane, and his tactical brilliance.

Most pundits credit the towering 6-foot-4 phenom’s success to his physical gifts, but Peacock says the 21-year-old doesn’t get enough credit for his high fight IQ.

‘The One’ has sights on capturing 26 pounds of gold one day, and he has closely followed Anane's championship journey.

The British-Canadian striker lauded the Thai-Algerian star for not relying solely on his attributes, but also sharpening his mind.

Peacock highlighted Anane’s tactical acumen in a recent South China Morning Post (SCMP) interview:

"Yeah, and he's got good IQ. He knows how to use it, he's not an idiot. Whether that's his own doing or his coaching that he has, and mentorship that he has, all respect to him. He's doing great.”

Anane has been like a sponge, absorbing every bit of knowledge from his head coach and mentor Mehdi Zatout over at the Venum Training Camp in Pattaya.

Peacock hopes to one day reach Anane’s status and challenge him for 26 pounds of gold.

To do so, he must defeat former three-division Lumpinee Stadium champion Suakim Sor Jor Tongprajin at ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri on November 16 at Tokyo's Ariake Arena.

Watch the interview in its entirety:

Jake Peacock also interested in conquering kickboxing

One of the greatest things about fighting in ONE Championship's elite striking divisions is competing in different sports.

Jake Peacock is making a name for himself in the 145-pound division, but expressed interest in a possible kickboxing transition. He told SCMP:

"I'd love to fight kickboxing. Honestly, I just love to fight. I love to scrap. If they send me a kickboxing belt, I'm taking it. Muay Thai. I honestly thought when I was told I'd probably be on Japan, I thought it would be kickboxing. I'm up for anything. I just want to fight.”

