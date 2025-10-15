"The crowd in Japan always shows up" - Jake Peacock ready to light up the Ariake Arena at ONE 173 in Tokyo

Jake Peacock can't wait to showcase his skills in front of one of the most passionate fanbases in combat sports.

The Canadian-British striking superstar takes on Thai destroyer Suakim Sor Jor Tongprajin in a bantamweight Muay Thai duel at ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri on Sunday, Nov. 16.

There, he makes his third promotional appearance on one of the promotion's most star-studded cards, and the 27-year-old couldn't contain his excitement to compete inside Tokyo's Ariake Arena during a recent interview with the South China Morning Post (SCMP).

"100 percent. The level on the card is fantastic, and the crowd in Japan always shows up. The fans always show up. And the fighters in ONE always show up. I think it's a recipe for an amazing card," Jake Peacock shared when asked about his excitement to compete in Japan and the incredible atmosphere the event promises to deliver.

The Dunamis Muay Thai fighter also took the opportunity to remind fans that he plans to deliver a statement performance in Tokyo to put the entire bantamweight Muay Thai division on notice.

"If I haven't put them on notice, I will after this fight, 100 percent," he added.

Watch Jake Peacock's full interview with SCMP here:

Jake Peacock out to "crush" Suakim's dreams at ONE 173

Jake Peacock, son of former Chelsea and Newcastle midfielder Gavin Peacock, has been in fine form across two fights under the ONE banner.

The 32-year-old debuted with a unanimous decision win over Kohei Shinjo last year, and followed up with a sensational third-round TKO of Shinji Suzuki at ONE 171: Qatar this past February.

The Road to ONE: Canada winner is ready to do everything he can to get his hand raised at ONE 173 and continue building his brand inside the Circle.

"Yeah, I'd like to stop anyone. But there are a lot of people with dreams, and they're writing their legacies right now. Everyone's out to crush each other's legacy and crush their dreams. That's the sport we're in," he shared in the same interview.

Want to experience ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri live in Tokyo? Secure your tickets here. International viewers can find streaming info at watch.onefc.com.

